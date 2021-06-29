Teen charged after reports of ‘racist’ remark to member of public in Lerwick

An 18-year-old man has been charged following reports of an “offensive and racist remark” being made towards a member of the public.

Shetland police received reports of the alleged offence on Thursday.

It is reported to have happened in Esplanade in Lerwick town centre.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal,” the police confirmed on Twitter.