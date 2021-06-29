News

Teen charged after reports of ‘racist’ remark to member of public in Lerwick

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 58 min ago
An 18-year-old man has been charged following reports of an “offensive and racist remark” being made towards a member of the public.

Shetland police received reports of the alleged offence on Thursday.

It is reported to have happened in Esplanade in Lerwick town centre.

“An 18-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection and will be subject of a report to the procurator fiscal,” the police confirmed on Twitter.

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

