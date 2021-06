Coronavirus Disease 2019 Graphic. (U.S. Air Force Graphic by Rosario "Charo" Gutierrez)

Shetland has recorded three more Covid cases today (Tuesday, 29th June).

It is the second consecutive day in which three cases have been recorded.

NHS Shetland did not provide an update for the latest cases, but said on Monday cases were again being linked to mainland travel.

The isles latest seven day total is 13 cases, according to Scottish government figures.