Unst road works to start next month

Bigga and Geira

Shetland Islands Council will be carrying out essential resurfacing works on roads in Unst next month and ferry passengers are asked to book ahead to ensure they can travel.

The council’s roads service will carry out the work over a two week period on the 12th to 16th and again between the 19th to 23rd July.

During this time, ferries to the North Isles will be busier than usual with additional vehicles and materials needed for the works.

Any passengers travelling to Unst during this period are advised to book to ensure travel.

Bookings can be made online at www.ferry.shetland.gov.uk/booking or by contacting the Ulsta booking office on 01595 745804.

The Ulsta Booking Office is open between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Saturday. It will also open between 8am and 1pm on Sundays during the summer months, commencing Sunday, 4th July.

More details on ferries, including timetables, can be found at www.shetland.gov.uk/ferries.