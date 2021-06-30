Annsbrae Place being used as ‘starting grid’ for dangerous drivers, LCC to hear

Annsbrae Place is being used as a "starting grid", the Lerwick Community Council will hear. Photo: Google

A road in Lerwick is being used as a “starting grid” for dangerous and antisocial drivers, according to a letter which will go before the Lerwick Community Council (LCC) on Monday.

Andy Kinnear has written to the LCC to say it is “only a matter of time” before someone is knocked down at Annsbrae Place in the town.

Mr Kinnear said that dangerous driving had been occurring with increasing regularity outside his home, despite a 20mph restriction on the road.

He said that drivers were using it as a “starting grid” for accelerating towards the Hillhead.

Mr Kinnear also said that he and his partner had been kept up until the early hours with the “roar of modified engines and exhausts”.

Calling the police had not stopped it from happening, he added.

Police reported this week that they had warned a 22-year-old they would seize his car if he continued to cause excessive noise while driving.