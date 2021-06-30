News

Annsbrae Place being used as ‘starting grid’ for dangerous drivers, LCC to hear

8 hours 27 min ago 1
Annsbrae Place being used as ‘starting grid’ for dangerous drivers, LCC to hear
Annsbrae Place is being used as a "starting grid", the Lerwick Community Council will hear. Photo: Google

A road in Lerwick is being used as a “starting grid” for dangerous and antisocial drivers, according to a letter which will go before the Lerwick Community Council (LCC) on Monday.

Andy Kinnear has written to the LCC to say it is “only a matter of time” before someone is knocked down at Annsbrae Place in the town.

Mr Kinnear said that dangerous driving had been occurring with increasing regularity outside his home, despite a 20mph restriction on the road.

He said that drivers were using it as a “starting grid” for accelerating towards the Hillhead.

Mr Kinnear also said that he and his partner had been kept up until the early hours with the “roar of modified engines and exhausts”.

Calling the police had not stopped it from happening, he added.

Police reported this week that they had warned a 22-year-old they would seize his car if he continued to cause excessive noise while driving.

  • Robert Wishart

    • June 30th, 2021 13:23

    This is nonsense. I live here and apart from some drivers coming slightly too fast into the “new” 20 limit there is no problem. The road is far quieter than when we moved here 38 years ago. Never bothered by imaginary roars of modified exhausts of those heading out of the limit. And yes, I did have my hearing tested recently.

