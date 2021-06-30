News

Better understanding required of ‘long-Covid’, says MSP

Ryan Taylor 8 min ago 0
MSP Beatrice Wishart

Beatrice Wishart is reaching out to ‘long-Covid’ constituents to gain an understanding of local demand for long-Covid medical assistance in Shetland.

It follows calls from ‘long-Covid’ patients for more support.

Since December last year, 60 ‘long-Covid’ clinics are said to have been available in England, but no such clinics are believed to exist in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has stated this was due to “a lack of understanding about which specialisms”.

Ms Wishart asked the Scottish government for an update on ‘long-Covid’ on 1st June.

A holding response issued by the new Cabinet Secretary for Health on 15th June, stated decisions were based on “the latest available evidence”.

It stated patients should receive “rehabilitation in a setting that is as close to their home as possible”.

Ms Wishart has also questioned the First Minister on ensuring safe domestic travel to the isles and rural areas.

She has also raised the matter of 17-year-old islanders travelling to university or college to start the new academic year without Covid-19 vaccinations.

The government response is that it is waiting for updated advice from the JCVI on vaccinating people under the age of 18 years.

