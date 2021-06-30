Former Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd tests positive for Covid-19

Former Highlands and Islands MSP Maree Todd is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

Ms Todd, who was the SNP’s regional list MSP for the region until May, when she was elected to the Caithness, Sutherland and Ross seat, confirmed the news on Twitter yesterday (Tuesday).

Ms Todd, who is also the Scottish government’s minister for public health said, she had no symptoms but was self-isolating with her family.

“I also want to say thanks to the testing staff and the contact tracers for their work,” she said.

“They are on the frontline and are magnificent.”

Meanwhile, Shetland has recorded 13 new Covid-19 cases in the past seven cases, including three yesterday.