Three day trial begins in Lerwick court

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

What began as a dispute over dog mess in 2017, escalated into an alleged four-year long campaign of intimidation – leaving the alleged victim’s life destroyed, Lerwick court has heard.

Terry Williamson, 61, of Quendale, is accused of stalking and conduct causing fear and alarm to neighbour Heather O’Bern between 19th February, 2017, and 19th March, 2019.

Procurator fiscal Duncan Mackenzie called neighbour Robert Tullock, 79, first to the stand on Wednesday at the beginning of the scheduled three-day trial.

Mr Tullock, who has been diagnosed with vascular dementia, told the court his experiences, as documented in his diary, of alleged incidents involving Mr Williamson.

Mr Tullock claimed that on dozens of occasions during that time, himself and Mrs O’Bern were photographed, watched and followed by car by the defendant while taking their daily dog walks around Spiggie Loch.

The most serious of which, claimed Mr Tullock, saw the defendant exit his home angrily “shouting and swearing” only to be held back by family members, an incident which prompted Mr Tullock to keep notes of future incidents.

Mr Tullock also described seeing Mr Williamson “go from room to room to keep watching” and on numerous occasions he said the defendant “held something up to his face and it flashed” as the pair returned from their 45-minute dog walks.

He also detailed seeing flashing lights coming from the defendant’s garage.

However, Mr Neil Hay for the defence, challenged Mr Tullock’s evidence highlighting, in a number of photographs, non reflective film the defendant had installed to his ground floor home windows in August 2017, where you could not see anything within the home, just the reflection of the sky.

Mr Hay asked if this was the actions of a man trying to secure his privacy but Mr Tullock said: “I could speculate it could be to stop people looking in or to stop people to see them looking out without being seen. That would be my impression.”

Mr Tullock was also asked why he and Mrs O’Bern did not simply take another route but he repeatedly said that particular road was quiet and relatively free from traffic compared to other routes.

Mrs O’Bern, who later took the stand, reiterated Mr Tullock’s statements that the pair felt they were being constantly watched and witnessing flashing coming from the defendant’s home.

She claimed the “stalking” began after Mr Williamson placed a complaint with environmental health authority alleging Mrs O’Bern’s dogs had been fowling the verges around his home. This ultimately went to court with Mr’s O’Bern being acquitted.

Asked how the actions of the defendant had affected her, Mrs O’Bern replied “It’s destroying my life. I don’t have mental health issues but I could with what I have put up with.”

The trial continues.