Unst space centre to rebrand as SaxaVord Spaceport

The Shetland Space Centre in Unst is changing its name to SaxaVord Spaceport.

The company behind the space centre said the move was to make Shetland synonymous with the new space economy.

Saxa Vord is the name of the highest hill in Unst which overlooks both the launch site and the former RAF Saxa Vord base where launch control and mission support personnel will be accommodated.

SaxaVord Spaceport CEO Frank Strang said the name change was “really a case of back to the future”, having bought the base back in 2005.

“We have always spoken of the progression in Shetland from the Viking age to the space age, in fact ‘from the Longship to the Spaceship’ is a strap line we use on our pop up stands, and the new name evokes that wonderfully.

“SaxaVord Spaceport is the home of the UK Space Agency’s Vertical Launch Pathfinder Programme and will become a successful, internationally-recognised new space business with safety and superior value being our hallmarks.”