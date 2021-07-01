Furlough figures fall again

Bunting on commercial street. Photo:Dave Donaldson

The number of people on furlough had fallen by around 200 at the end of May, according to latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs.

Just 600 people were furloughed at 31st May – a fall from 800 the previous month.

Only 5 per cent of the isles workforce are currently furloughed.

That is the joint lowest percentage across the country, with only the Western Isles matching the total.

But SIC development director Neil Grant warned last month that it was likely to be a “very worrying time” for those still furloughed – especially with changes to the system due to come into place which will mean the government contributes less to the wages of furloughed workers.