NHS apologises after phone number problem emerges

Covic vaccination. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NHS Shetland has apologised after experiencing difficulties with a Covid vaccination phone number (01595 743319).

Callers to the line are wrongly being told the mailbox is full and are unable to leave a message.

Health officials say they are working on the problem as a priority.

In the meantime, they are inviting people to contact them on shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot

The email address – and, when working, the number – is intended for people who:

• Have not yet had their first vaccination and would like an appointment
• Had a first dose 10 weeks ago or longer and are needing their second dose
• Need to inform the NHS of a change of contact details
• Who need to cancel or re-arrange an appointment
• Is awaiting an appointment, although the NHS says it will be in touch as soon as it can.

NHS In a statement NHS Shetland apologised for any inconvenience caused and we will send out an update when it is working again.

