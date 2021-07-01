NHS apologises after phone number problem emerges
NHS Shetland has apologised after experiencing difficulties with a Covid vaccination phone number (01595 743319).
Callers to the line are wrongly being told the mailbox is full and are unable to leave a message.
Health officials say they are working on the problem as a priority.
In the meantime, they are inviting people to contact them on shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot
The email address – and, when working, the number – is intended for people who:
• Have not yet had their first vaccination and would like an appointment
• Had a first dose 10 weeks ago or longer and are needing their second dose
• Need to inform the NHS of a change of contact details
• Who need to cancel or re-arrange an appointment
• Is awaiting an appointment, although the NHS says it will be in touch as soon as it can.
NHS In a statement NHS Shetland apologised for any inconvenience caused and we will send out an update when it is working again.
