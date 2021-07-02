Fishermen asked to take part in annual survey on how the fleet has fared

The Whalsay based seine netter Sedulous steaming inbound towards the Lerwick fish market. Photo: Ivan Reid.

Fishermen are being urged to take part of a major survey of the fleet to offer an insight into how the sector has fared over the past year during Covid-19 and Brexit.

Seafish, the public body supporting the sector, is launching its annual survey on Monday to run throughout the summer.

All responses are treated as confidential.

Last year’s survey had to take place by post and online due to the pandemic. However, with restrictions easing, researchers will visit ports and harbours over the summer.

Survey data will be used to help influence government policy and aid fishermen in making decisions for their businesses.

Last month Seafish’s economic report for the UK fishing fleet showed operating profits had fallen by almost a fifth, based on preliminary data.

Shetland Fishermen’s Association chief executive Simon Collins said the full financial situation, locally, would not be known until October. However, he said the fall highlighted in the report was not surprising.

Vessel owners willing to take part in the survey should email fleet.survey@seafish.co.uk with their name, email and/or phone number and port of operation.

Visit Seafish for more information.