Have your say on future of Sullom Voe harbour area

A public consultation has been launched on a draft document that will guide planning, licensing and leasing decisions for the Sullom Voe harbour area.

Shetland Islands Council’s coastal and marine planning service is seeking views on the draft Sullom Voe Harbour Area Masterplan and accompanying strategic environmental assessment.

It identifies a number of areas that are “potentially suitable for development.”

SIC development committee chairman Alastair Cooper said: “The masterplan will guide planning, licensing and leasing decisions for Sullom Voe Harbour, so is a key document in looking at future developments in the area.

“I’d urge anyone with an interest to look over this draft and give us their thoughts – this is your opportunity to influence how future decisions are made.”

The consultation ends on 13th August.

See https://www.shetland.gov.uk/coastal-marine-planning/sullom-voe-harbour-area-masterplan/1 or contact marine.planning@shetland.gov.uk