In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 2nd July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- A fisherman will have to be killed at sea before action is taken about the aggressive behaviour of foreign vessels, according to a local skipper.
- BDL Hotels are exploring the possibility of building 20 houses on the site of the former Moorfield Hotel, The Shetland Times can reveal.
- The isles only wildlife sanctuary, in Hillswick, will reopen tomorrow – offering a glimpse of its major redevelopment.
- The refurbishment of the iconic 200-year-old Copeland Lodberry in Lerwick is well under way, with photos from above showing the scale of the work.
- A councillor has warned pupils could face being “crammed like sardines” into a Lerwick primary school if national guidelines are followed strictly to the letter.
- SPORT – Shetland Football Association president Iain Smith said finding more referees will be the “main topic” of conversation this season.
- SPORT – Spurs take on Whitedale at the Gilbertson Park for the Madrid Cup tomorrow, in the first cup final of the season.
- FEATURES – Librarian Catherine Jeromson tells us about the Books of her Life, and former Shetland Times news editor Jim Tait finally takes A Sporting Chance.
NO COMMENTSAdd Your Comment