Life in Shetland News

In this week’s Shetland Times

7 hours 18 min ago 0
In this week’s Shetland Times
Young seals at the Hillswick Wildlife Sanctuary, which reopens tomorrow. Photo: Dave Donaldson

In today’s (Friday, 2nd July) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • A fisherman will have to be killed at sea before action is taken about the aggressive behaviour of foreign vessels, according to a local skipper.
  • BDL Hotels are exploring the possibility of building 20 houses on the site of the former Moorfield Hotel, The Shetland Times can reveal.
  • The isles only wildlife sanctuary, in Hillswick, will reopen tomorrow – offering a glimpse of its major redevelopment.
  • The refurbishment of the iconic 200-year-old Copeland Lodberry in Lerwick is well under way, with photos from above showing the scale of the work.
  • A councillor has warned pupils could face being “crammed like sardines” into a Lerwick primary school if national guidelines are followed strictly to the letter.
  • SPORT – Shetland Football Association president Iain Smith said finding more referees will be the “main topic” of conversation this season.
  • SPORT – Spurs take on Whitedale at the Gilbertson Park for the Madrid Cup tomorrow, in the first cup final of the season.
  • FEATURES – Librarian Catherine Jeromson tells us about the Books of her Life, and former Shetland Times news editor Jim Tait finally takes A Sporting Chance.
TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.