Trial of Quendale man adjourned

Lerwick Sheriff Court.. Photo: Dave Donaldson.

The trial of Terry Williamson, 61, of Quendale has been adjourned until November after three days of evidence which included photographs, videos and social media posts.

Mr Williamson has been charged with conduct causing fear and alarm between February 2107 and March 2019, with the alleged offence the result of an ongoing feud that dates back to 2015 when Mr Williamson made an environmental health complaint about uncleared dog mess outside his property against neighbour Heather Obern.

During cross examination on Thursday afternoon, Mr Neil Hay for the defence, challenged the recollections of Mrs Obern with video evidence.

In one, filmed from the defendant’s dashcam on 2nd February 2018, the defendant and his wife can be seen driving around Quendale “looking at things of interest to them” while making general chit chat.

The video did not show Mrs Obern or friend Rae Tulloch or a red campervan that Mrs Oberns recollects being present on the day the defendant allegedly followed her and Mr Tulloch in his car.

Mrs Obern said: “I question that video. I find it strange you would drive around and record a conversation about nothing.

She added: “It doesn’t make any sense.”

My Hay responded by asking: “Was it made up for this trial?” “Yes,” responded Mrs Obern to which Mr Hay said that was “preposterous.”

Friday farmer Kevin Obern, 39, took the stand and again the images and videos already presented to the court were viewed.

In one the defendant can be seen reversing out of his garage, driving towards Mr Oberns home, slowing and stopping before a verbal alteration takes place. The defendant’s wife, inside the vehicle, can be heard saying “don’t stop”.

Mr Hay suggested Mr Obern had flagged down the vehicle to “give him a piece of his mind” to which Mr Obern responded: “This is incorrect. I am annoyed, I have had my fill of him (Mr Williamson). He stopped and I told him to move on by.”

Sheriff Robert Frazer adjourned the case until 1st and 2nd of November.