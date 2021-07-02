Headlines News

Walk in vaccine service being offered this weekend

3 hours 38 min ago 0
Walk in vaccine service being offered this weekend
Covic vaccination. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A walk in service is being offered at Covid vaccination clinics today (Friday) and tomorrow.

The limited service is being offered by NHS Shetland at the Independent Living Centre.

People are being invited to attend if they:

• Are a Shetland resident – including returning students and temporary residents – who have not yet had their first dose.

• Had their first dose of vaccine in April or earlier and have not yet had their second dose.

No appointment is needed in advance, although NHS Shetland say people may be required to either wait, or return later in the day.

Anyone who already has an appointment for either their first or second dose should attend at the arranged time.

Those who received their first vaccination dose in May are being asked not to attend, unless they have an appointment.

Jabs are being given at the Independent Living Centre between 1.30pm and 4.30pm today and from 8.30am to 4.30pm tomorrow.

NHS Shetland says it will continue to run clinics over the coming weeks, and is urging people not to be concerned if they have not yet been called or are unable to attend the walk-ins.

Second doses are only given after an eight-nine week gap.

Meanwhile, the phone line which had caused difficulties for the health service is now working again. Anyone looking to leave a message can do so on 01595 743319.

An email address is also available on shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.