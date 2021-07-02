Walk in vaccine service being offered this weekend

Covic vaccination. Photo: Dave Donaldson

A walk in service is being offered at Covid vaccination clinics today (Friday) and tomorrow.

The limited service is being offered by NHS Shetland at the Independent Living Centre.

People are being invited to attend if they:

• Are a Shetland resident – including returning students and temporary residents – who have not yet had their first dose.

• Had their first dose of vaccine in April or earlier and have not yet had their second dose.

No appointment is needed in advance, although NHS Shetland say people may be required to either wait, or return later in the day.

Anyone who already has an appointment for either their first or second dose should attend at the arranged time.

Those who received their first vaccination dose in May are being asked not to attend, unless they have an appointment.

Jabs are being given at the Independent Living Centre between 1.30pm and 4.30pm today and from 8.30am to 4.30pm tomorrow.

NHS Shetland says it will continue to run clinics over the coming weeks, and is urging people not to be concerned if they have not yet been called or are unable to attend the walk-ins.

Second doses are only given after an eight-nine week gap.

Meanwhile, the phone line which had caused difficulties for the health service is now working again. Anyone looking to leave a message can do so on 01595 743319.

An email address is also available on shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot