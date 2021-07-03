News

Another new Covid-19 case in Shetland related to mainland travel

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 35 min ago 0
One new Covid-19 case has been recorded for Shetland – bringing the weekly total for the isles to 14.

NHS Shetland said the additional case recorded in today’s (Saturday) official figures was again related to mainland travel. 

The health board added that contact tracing had been completed and everyone affected was self-isolating.

Interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw said more additional were inevitable as more people travelled to and from Shetland. 

She urged folk to be aware of their health and for anyone feeling unwell to self-isolate and book a PCR test. 

Dr Laidlaw stressed the importance of being vaccinated, which reduces the risk of serious illness and hospital admission considerably,. It also appears to help reduce transmission.

Meanwhile. a walk-in vaccination clinic is currently underway – until 4.30pm today at the Independent Living Centre. in Gremista. 

Anyone aged 18 or over is able to attended provided they meet one of the following criteria:   

 – Is a Shetland resident (including returning students and temporary residents) who has not yet had their first
dose of vaccine;  

– Had their first dose of vaccine in  April or earlier and has not yet had their second dose.

Anyone who needs to reschedule their vaccination should leave a message on 01595 743319 or  email shet.covidvaccinationscheduling@nhs.scot.

Visit https://www.coronavirus.shetland.nhs.scot/  to book a PCR test.

