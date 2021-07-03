‘Flies plaguing Shetland’ forces café’s closure

One of the many flies currently plaguing Shetland.

A café was forced to close due to the huge numbers of flies which have been causing a nuisance across Shetland for several days.

The Sumburgh Head Lighthouse and Visitor Centre posted on Facebook yesterday that the Unken Kaffee was unable to open.

It said the closure was due to the high number of flies “plaguing Shetland” since midweek.

“It really is not possible to offer a safe, well ventilated café experience at this time,” it added.

“Katja will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We apologies for the inconvenience and we hope this current situation is short-lived.”

Shetland has been suffering with swarms of flies for several days.

If you or your business has been affected by the flies please email editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk.