‘Flies plaguing Shetland’ forces café’s closure

Andrew Hirst 9 hours 25 min ago 0
One of the many flies currently plaguing Shetland.

A café was forced to close due to the huge  numbers of flies which have been causing a nuisance across Shetland for several days.

The Sumburgh Head Lighthouse and Visitor Centre posted on Facebook yesterday that the Unken Kaffee was unable to open. 

It said the closure was due to the high number of flies “plaguing Shetland” since midweek. 

“It really is not possible to offer a safe, well ventilated café experience at this time,” it added.

“Katja will re-open as soon as it is safe to do so.

“We apologies for the inconvenience and we hope this current situation is short-lived.”

Shetland has been suffering with swarms of flies for several days. 

If you or your business has been affected by the flies please email editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk.

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

