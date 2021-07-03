News

MSP quizzes energy ministers on plans for ‘Shetland tariff’ to tackle fuel poverty

Andrew Hirst 7 hours 45 min ago 0
Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart.

Ministers have been quizzed on the proposals for a “Shetland tariff” to provide cheaper electricity to tackle the isles’ high levels of fuel poverty.

Shetland MSP Beatrice Wishart yesterday (Friday) wrote to the  UK and Scottish governments’ energy secretaries following local calls for the proposal to receive political backing. 

The tariff would offer a cheaper rate of energy produced by the Viking Energy windfarm.

“Now is the opportune moment to establish a Shetland tariff before the Viking project is complete,” Ms Wishart said. 

“I am sure islanders would be very disappointed to have one of the most productive onshore wind farms in the world on their doorstep and gain no benefit as energy passes by en route south.

“The irony of Shetland having been close to the productive North Sea oil fields for the last fifty years, and contributing substantially to its success with one of Europe’s largest oil and gas terminals located here at Sullom Voe, is not lost on those who struggle to heat their homes.”

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

Andrew Hirst

