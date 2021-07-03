NHS Shetland to receive extra £700k to tackle Covid-19

NHS Shetland is to receive an extra £700,000 funding to tackle Covid-19.

The extra cash, which is part of a £380 million tranche of funding for Scottish health boards, is on top of the £1.7 billion already allocated last year.

Further financial support will be made available as necessary over the course of this year.

This additional funding includes ongoing support for the vaccination programme, the Test and Protect system, and personal protective equipment for health and care workers.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf said: “Although we are hopefully emerging from this pandemic, coronavirus continues to add significant pressures to our health and care services.

“We will continue to assess the impact of Covid-19 and provide Health and Care services with the support they require.

“The remobilisation of the NHS is among our top priorities.

“We will publish a national recovery plan within the first 100 days of this government.”