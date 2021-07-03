Probationary police officers start their service in Shetland

The new police officers. Photo: Police Scotland.

A new group of probationary police officer are set to begin their service fresh from training college.

The officers will begin work across the Highlands and Islands division, including Shetland, Orkney, Caithness, Inverness and Fort William.

Welcoming the new recruits, the force posted on Facebook: “We wish them all well with their careers in Police Scotland.”

Anyone interested in becoming a fulltime officer of special constable is invited to visit the Police Scotland website to find out more.