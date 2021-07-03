News Sport

Spurs see off Whitedale to claim Madrid Cup

Spurs beat Whitedale 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to retain the Madrid Cup at the Gilbertson Park.

Two goals from Ronan Grant and a penalty from Connel Gresham were enough for the milkbags to see off their counterparts. Piotr Drozdowski scored Whitedale’s response towards the end of the match.

The town side dominated much of the game, and took the lead after Gresham was taken down in the box by the Whitedale keeper. The striker stepped up himself and fired the ball into the top-right corner.

Whitedale came close to an equaliser after Jordan Young rattled the bar from about 25 yards with a superb strike.

But Spurs pulled clear in the second half when Grant curled the ball into the bottom right corner from the edge of the box.

And he added a third after a clever flick from Gresham put him through one-on-one with the keeper. He showed great composure to stroke the ball home and all but seal the win.

Whitedale threatened to set up a grand-stand finish after Drozdowski finished after good work from Ali Scott, but Spurs saw out the game to hold onto the cup they won in May 2019.

