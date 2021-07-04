Free cinema screenings for pupils about to start secondary school 

Pupils about to start secondary school will be able to watch free screenings of a hit musical film.

Shetland Arts will be showing School of Rock starring Jack Black at Mareel between 24th July and 8th August.

Each session is organised by area to give the pupils a chance to meet others who will be in their secondary or junior high school classes.

The socially distanced screenings also include free refreshments and an optional bus pass to help with travel costs.

They are open all Shetlland pupils who have just left primary 7, ready to start secondary 1 next month.

The project is supported by the Summer of Play Fund, through Creative Scotland and Youthlink Scotland.

It aims to give pupils an opportunity to get together for a fun screening after a hard year of lockdowns and missed activities.

Visit shetlandarts.org, or call 01595 745 500 for free tickets and bus passes.

Tickets can be booked until the day of the screening, however all bus passes must be booked by 10am on 15th July.