News

‘Hugely significant’ discoveries made on final day of excavation to find Shetland’s ancient Viking capital

Andrew Hirst 3 hours 53 min ago 0
‘Hugely significant’ discoveries made on final day of excavation to find Shetland’s ancient Viking capital
A drone image of the excavation site.

Archaeological discoveries are getting closer to revealing the ancient Viking capital of Shetland. 

The Skailway project, which has been underway since May when more than £20,000 was raised to fund an excavation, has reported findings of “huge significance”.

Kristian Leith has been hunting for the ancient capital ever since he found five round house structures and 26 human remains while digging foundations for a garden shed  last year.

After his successful crowdfunding appeal, Mr Leith brought in Orkney archaeological  experts, ORCA,  to carry out geophysical surveys in the land between the Mill Brae road and his home in Upper Scalloway.

The first nine trenches came up with nothing – but the last day of the investigation uncovered a structure, which is thought to be part of the ancient settlement. 

While ORCA’s official report is yet to be published, Mr Leith said the discovery shows the settlement is a minimum of 4,000 square metres – much larger than previously thought. 

Mr Leigh said the structure found was of “huge significance” as it had not been disturbed by later medieval burials or modern housing.

And as the excavations only clipped a small section of the structure, Mr Leith said there was an awful lot more left undisturbed to investigate further.

He noted the discovery of two red sandstone whetstones, which he said were similar to discoveries found during a dig in 1990 – and which indicate they date back to 750-1000AD, the Viking period. 

Red sandstone whetstone. 
Red sandstone whetstone. 

“Slowly but surely the story here is unveiling itself and we are getting closer to proving this is indeed the Skailvoigh settlement – the Viking capital of Shetland,” Mr Leith said. 

“Huge thanks to each and everyone of our followers .

“With out your support this would simply not be possible.

Mr Leith said he was looking to set up a charitable company to seek government funding and continue investigating the site. 

He has thanked the photographers who shared the images shown here. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.