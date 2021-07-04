MSP welcomes falling furlough numbers as ‘encouraging sign’

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston.

An isles politician has welcomed the reduction in furloughed workers as an “encouraging sign”.

Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston said the new figures showed “some normality is returning for an increasing number of people”.

As reported on Thursday, the number of Shetland workers on the furlough scheme had fallen by 200 to 600 by the end of May.

Mr Halcro Johnston said: “It is worth reflecting on what a significant contribution this UK Government scheme has made to getting us through the pandemic, clearly highlighting the importance of the United Kingdom pooling its resources to support those who needed help”.

The Scottish Conservative MSP , who is also shadow minister for business, trade, tourism and enterprise, added: “The economic priority now, as the furlough scheme draws to a close, is to refocus our energies on recovery and securing jobs and livelihoods for local people.”