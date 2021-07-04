News

New owners of meat company seek to build on business’s decades of success

Andrew Hirst 1 hour 23 min ago 0
Some of the new shareholders, picture left to right,  Sarah Kerr, Eric Graham, John Alex Cromarty, Margaret Roberts.

A historic butchers has been bought by a group of shareholders looking to grow its operations.

The local group took over the Scalloway Meat Company yesterday (Saturday)  from long-term owner Neil Watt, who has spent decades growing the business, which was first established in 1925.

Mr Watt said he was “delighted” to handover to the new owners and wished them every success in the future.

Margaret Roberts, representing the new owners, said:  “We are excited to be taking over the business and look forward to building on Neil’s success.

“The Scalloway Meat Company sits at the heart of the village with many loyal customers across the islands.

“Our aim is to continue to deliver and enhance the high quality products and service at the Scalloway shop and our Toll Clock Butchers in Lerwick, and supplied to local shops throughout the isles.

“We look forward to working with and expanding the wide range of local suppliers who are key to the Scalloway Meat Company’s distinctive offering.”

Ms Roberts’ fellow shareholders are: John Alex Cromarty; Eric Graham; Ross Keith and Sarah Kerr.

