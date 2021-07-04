Shetland records another Covid-19 case in latest official figures

Shetland has recorded another case of Covid-19, according to official figures.

The Scottish government’s latest data published today (Sunday) shows the isles’ total has increased by one.

It follows another increase yesterday when NHS Shetland said it had occurred following travel to the mainland.

Shetland has recorded 14 new cases in the past week – and 272 since the start of the pandemic.

Speaking yesterday Shetland’s interim director of public health Susan Laidlaw urged anyone feeling unwell to self-isolate and book a PCR test.

Visit https://www.coronavirus.shetland.nhs.scot/ to book a PCR test.