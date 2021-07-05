Appeal to trace missing man, 64, thought to be in Shetland

Douglas MacGregor.

A 64-year-old man reported missing several days ago is thought to be in Shetland.

Concern is growing for the welfare of Douglas MacGregor, who was reported missing from the Caithness area.

He was last seen leaving his home address in the Castletown area of Wick at around midday on Wednesday.

Police now believe he may be in Shetland.

He is reported to be driving a silver Honda Civic with the registration OW56 EVC.

Anyone with information should contact Shetland Police on 101.