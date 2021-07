Rescue 900

The Rescue 900 coastguard helicopter was called out to a medical evacuation this morning.

A call from mid Yell was received at 9.10am, today, Monday, 5th July.

A medical team in Yell assisted with the transfer and the patient was taken to the Clickimin landing site and transferred to Gilbert Bain hospital.

The operation was completed around 10.30am.

No information regarding the nature of the patient’s illness/injury has been released.