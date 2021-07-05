News

Transport a priority as more than 800 respond to SIC climate survey

School pupils marched in June 2019 to protest against the council's inaction over climate change.

Almost 82 per cent of respondents to a climate survey by the SIC believe there is a climate emergency currently.

The council said there had been a “tremendous response” to the climate conversation survey, with nearly 850 people giving their views.

Fuel poverty, green energy and fixed links were all identified as being top priorities for the SIC to pursue in future.

While 98.7 per cent of folk said they were already taking steps to reduce their impact on the environment, just 51 per cent said they understood what “Net Zero” was in relation to future environmental targets.

Environment and transport chairman Ryan Thomson said he was delighted with the responses.

“Climate change is something that affects us all, and the number of people who took the time to respond shows our community’s desire to make a real difference to the issue.”

The SIC said their Climate Change Strategy Team would now work with other departments to focus on the insights gained  from the survey results.

 

