Two Covid cases recorded

Two new cases of coronavirus have been recorded today (Monday, 5th July).

The isles recorded one each on both Saturday and Sunday – one of which was linked to mainland travel.

NHS Shetland has recorded 13 cases in the last seven days.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said over the weekend that more cases were inevitable as more people travelled to and from Shetland.

She urged folk to be aware of their health and for anyone feeling unwell to self-isolate and book a PCR test.