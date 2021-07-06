Community thanked after missing man found safe and well in Shetland

Douglas MacGregor has been found safe and well.

The Shetland community has been thanked for helping police trace a missing 64-year-old man.

Douglas MacGregor had been missing from the Caithness area since last Wednesday amid growing concern for his welfare.

Police issued an appeal yesterday (Monday) saying he was thought to be in Shetland.

Today, officers confirmed Mr MacGregor had been found safe and well in Shetland.

Police said: “We would like to thank the community for their response to this appeal which has enabled us to trace him quickly.”