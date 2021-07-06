Investigations into fly infestation found no unusual conditions at waste management facility

SIC Dump and Recycling Centre.

Officials investigating the large numbers of flies plaguing Shetland in recent days have found no unusual conditions at the Gremista waste management facility.

The SIC’s environmental health service said it had received “a number of calls” from the public about the problem, which had likely been heightened by the recent warm weather.

However the service said no single source of the problem had been identified and there were no unusual conditions at the waste facility.

The flies had become such a problem over the weekend that a café was forced to close to the public.

The environmental health service has encouraged food outlets to be attentive to the presence of flies, especially given the need to maintain good ventilation due to Covid-19.

“The best advice is to keep all foodstuffs covered and make sure all food and organic waste is disposed of in a lidded bin,” it added.