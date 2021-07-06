Lack of contactless payments at Anderson High ‘astonishing’, LCC hears

Anderson High School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Members of the Lerwick Community Council (LCC) have criticised the length of time it has taken to implement a cashless payment system at the Anderson High School.

Averil Simpson said it had been two years since the issue had been raised, and added that other schools in Shetland already had the system in place.

She asked: “Why is it so complicated?”

Councillor Stephen Leask said it was “astonishing that nothing has been done”.

And LCC chairman Jim Anderson added: “You couldn’t make it up.”

He said he could not remember the last time he paid for cash for something, but said school pupils had been paying with cash throughout Covid.

“It beggars belief,” he said.

Mr Anderson said the whole situation was “quite disappointing”, and councillor Peter Campbell agreed, adding: “It’s high time it was sorted.”