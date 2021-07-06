News

Lack of contactless payments at Anderson High ‘astonishing’, LCC hears

13 hours 52 min ago 1
Anderson High School. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Members of the Lerwick Community Council (LCC) have criticised the length of time it has taken to implement a cashless payment system at the Anderson High School.

Averil Simpson said it had been two years since the issue had been raised, and added that other schools in Shetland already had the system in place.

She asked: “Why is it so complicated?”

Councillor Stephen Leask said it was “astonishing that nothing has been done”.

And LCC chairman Jim Anderson added: “You couldn’t make it up.”

He said he could not remember the last time he paid for cash for something, but said school pupils had been paying with cash throughout Covid.

“It beggars belief,” he said.

Mr Anderson said the whole situation was “quite disappointing”, and councillor Peter Campbell agreed, adding: “It’s high time it was sorted.”

  • Hazel Robertson

    • July 6th, 2021 11:51

    This is crazy, why some schools are cashless in Shetland a some not. Just another example of how Shetland needs to move forward and away from cash based systems altogether.

