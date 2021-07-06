‘You complete numpty’ – NHS Shetland apologise for health centre phone message

Lerwick Health Centre.

NHS Shetland has apologised after a voice message on the Lerwick Health Centre phone number called anyone who called a “complete numpty”.

Callers to the central health centre number who choose option 3, for test results, heard a computer-automated message which read: “This option is not available at this time.

“Can’t you listen to instructions, you complete numpty?”

Health centre manager Adam Czarnobay said the message seems to have been used as a test in the development stage of the new phone number, which was unfortunately “now stuck on one of our phone options”.

“We obviously do not support the sentiments of this message and apologies to anyone that has been caught out by the rogue message.

“We are working with BT and the IT department to have it removed although we do believe it has given a moment of light relief to many of our patients and staff and has shown us that we don’t always get it right.”

The Lerwick GP practice announced last month that a new central phone number had been set up with an options menu for all parts of their service.

Listen to the audio message below: