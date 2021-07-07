Brynn nominated for Young Fundraiser at Pride of Scotland Awards

Brynn Hauxwell with his younger sister, Faith. Photo: Breaking Down Barriers with Brynn.

Teenage fundraiser Brynn Hauxwell has been nominated for a Pride of Scotland Award.

Brynn, from Mid Yell, has been nominated for the Young Fundraiser of the Year.

The 16-year-old, who has mobility issues which means he relies on a wheelchair to get around, has raised around £10,000 for Ability Shetland in the last 18 months.

Brynn undertook a gruelling 1,679 mile challenge over lockdown, before pushing himself to do 16 half-marathons in May for his 16th birthday this year.

The Daily Record Pride of Scotland Awards take place at Hopetoun House on the outskirts of Edinburgh tonight, with the ceremony broadcast on STV on Tuesday, 27th July at 8pm.

Famous faces taking part in the ceremony include Gordon Ramsay, James Corden, Sir Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.