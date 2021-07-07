North Isles grounds keeper retires after more than three decades of service

Shetland Recreational Trust (SRT) has paid tribute to one of its longest-serving members of staff after his retirement.

Malcolm Spence receives a gift from SRT head of assets Andrew Lyall. Photo: SRT

SRT publicly thanked grounds keeper and handyman Malcolm Spence for his outstanding service to both Yell and Unst leisure centres.

He joined the trust in August 1990 and retired last month.

It said he would be “a huge miss”, and added he had become “a regular fixture” at both the North Isles centres and around the isles for monthly water testing.

SRT head of assets Andrew Lyall thanked Mr Spence for all of his years of service and handed him a gift on behalf of the trust last week.