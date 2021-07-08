News

Brynn is Pride of Scotland at national awards ceremony

12 hours ago 0
Brynn wins! The 16-year-old fundraiser won a Pride of Scotland award on Wednesday. Photo: Breaking Down Barriers with Brynn

Teenager Brynn Hauxwell scooped the Young Fundraiser of the Year award at last night’s Pride of Scotland ceremony.

The 16-year-old from Mid Yell said that he was “absolutely blown away” and “speechless” to win the award at Hopetoun House near Edinburgh last night.

He thanked Bear Grylls for his kind words about him at the ceremony, his family, all his supporters and all at Ability Shetland.

Brynn has raised around £10,000 for the charity across the last 18 months during two separate challenges – a gruelling 1,679 mile effort and 16 half-marathons in May to coincide with his latest birthday.

