Busta to stop serving lunches due to ‘staffing crisis’

Busta House Hotel, near Brae.

The owners of the Busta House Hotel in Brae have said they will not be able to host people for lunch this month due to a “staffing crisis”.

In a Facebook post on Thursday they said a lack of staff working in the hospitality industry was “having a large impact on us”.

The hotel will still be open for dinners in the evening, though customers are strongly urged to book in advance.

“As you all know this is the very last thing we would ever want to do we always want to be able to offer you as much service as possible.

“We really hope to be able to restart lunches soon and if we are able to get through this staffing crisis we will restart lunches even sooner than the end of the month.

“Thank you all very much for your patience & understanding throughout these continued tough times.”