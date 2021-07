The coastguard helicopter lands at Clickimin. Archive image.

The coastguard are in the process of airlifting an unwell crewman to the Clickimin landing site.

The Rescue 900 helicopter was called out at around 10.30am to a platform north-west of Shetland following a report of a crewman becoming ill.

The coastguard said they were expecting to land at the Clickimin within the next hour.