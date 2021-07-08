Police thank community after missing person traced safe and well

Lerwick man Daniel Walsh. Photo: Shetland Police.

Police have thanked the community after a missing 33-year-old man was traced safe and well.

Appealing on Twitter, Shetland police had said they were concerned for Lerwick man Daniel Walsh who had last been seen in Hoofields on Tuesday, 6th July.

Shetland police said on Thursday afternoon they were pleased to confirm Mr Walsh had now been traced and was fine.

“Once again Shetland police would like to thank the community and local media for their support with this enquiry.”