SIC and NHS name full-time director of health and social care

Brian Chittick. Photo: SIC

Brian Chittick has been appointed director of community health and social care.

He had been in the role as on an interim basis since July 202o.

Shetland Islands Council and NHS Shetland announced the news on Thursday, saying Mr Chittick would start his new post from 1st August.

He will also take up the role of chief officer for the Shetland Integration Joint Board.

NHS Shetland chief Michael Dickson said he was “delighted” to appoint Mr Chittick to the role.

“We can continue to rely on his expertise and leadership as we start to recover from the pandemic,” he said.

Council chief executive Maggie Sandison said Mr Chittick had a “proven track record” in delivering safe and effective health and care already.

“He has been an exceptional contributor to our management team over the past year and has led the health and social care teams through some very difficult times.”