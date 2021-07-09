Agreement reached in SIC towage worker dispute

Tug workers assist the tanker Chrysanthemum berthing at Sullom Voe last year. Photo: John Bateson.

The dispute between Shetland Islands Council and Sullom Voe towage workers over long service award entitlement, has been resolved, Unite Scotland has announced.

Unlike other council workers, towage workers were not entitled to a long service award, equivalent of one month’s salary, after 25 years of service, and would instead receive a fixed bonus of £250.

Overtime bans and industrial action were looming large last month as talks seemed to have reached an impasse.

The outcome “which will satisfy our members”, relating to the payment of the award and an agreement to discuss the way forward for the towage operation has now averted any industrial action.

John Clark, Unite industrial officer, said: “There was a huge sigh of relief from both sides when agreement was reached. It has been a long road resolving this issue, and now this has been put to bed both sides can move on to more positive discussions in the future.

“I’m sure that our members are pleased with the outcome and the effort put in by their representatives.”

A full report will appear in next week’s Shetland Times.