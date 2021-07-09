In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 9th July) edition of The Shetland Times:
- There is a warning from NHS chief executive Michael Dickson that the effects of the pandemic could be felt for years to come.
- NHS Shetland has apologised after a voice message on the Lerwick Health Centre phone line called anyone phoning it a “numpty”.
- One Norwegian sailor made a big entrance into Lerwick in a very small boat. We went down to the harbour to meet him.
- We caught up with Michael Medici as he was half-way through a challenge to run five marathons in as many days.
- Artefacts found at the dig in Scalloway are thought by one archaeologist to be Iron Age, although the landowner still thinks they could be from the Viking era.
- We report on the various theories on the recent fly infestation.
- SPORT – A full report from the first football cup final of the season along with reports from football, hockey and more.
