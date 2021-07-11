Bressay parkrun to return next week

Bressay's Maryfield Hotel

There is just under a week left to dig out those dusty trainers and running shorts for the Bressay parkrun as it returns after a two year absence, it has been announced.

The decision to reinstall the popular 5km morning run has been made due to the isle’s level zero status, but there will be some changes for participants in this post-pandemic world.

The changes include:

• No bag drop facilities available for transporting belongings to the finish line.

•No lifts back to the ferry from the finish for participants.

•Everyone must follow local Covid-19 guidance throughout and maintain socially distancing before and after parkrun.

The run has been completed be almost 5,000 runners and hosted 108 times on the isle, with the route beginning at the Maryfield House Hotel. The last run was held in March 2019.

The first run since lockdown restrictions began will take place at 9.30am on Saturday, 17th July.

For more information visit the Bressay parkrun website.