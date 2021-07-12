News

Four new Covid-19 cases reported in latest official figures for Shetland

Andrew Hirst
Shetland has recorded a further four Covid-19 cases, according to government data published yesterday (Sunday).

The new cases bring Shetland’s total since the start of the pandemic to 287.

The isles’ latest seven day average, which covers the period up to Thursday, is 12 cases. 

While Shetland’s case numbers remain among the lowest of all health boards, it has experienced a slight increase over recent weeks. 

The health board has said previously most of the new cases were related to mainland travel.

Anyone showing symptoms is urged to get tested and self-isolate. 

