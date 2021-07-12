Major milestone marked in Viking project as installation of 8km of underground cable gets underway

Underground cable works get underway at Kergord. Photo: SSEN.

A “major milestone” has been marked in the work to create the Viking Energy windfarm, with 8km of underground cable beginning to be installed.

The cable will run from the converter station at Kergord to the landfall point of the subsea cable at Weisdale Voe.

Once it is installed it will connect to the new HVDC subsea cable which will connect Shetland to the national grid for the first time.

SSEN said the works are being carried out by specialists NKT and their sub-contractors Tulloch Developments.

The company said the installation of the cable would comprise of four main stages, with each stage taking up to six weeks to complete.

The work will start this month and is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

The northbound lane on the A971 road will be traffic controlled using temporary traffic lights in 300m sections at a time, SSEN said.