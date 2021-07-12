Headlines News

Nordic Ambassadors visit Shetland

Stuart Prestidge 8 hours 28 min ago
Nordic Ambassadors visit Shetland
The flags of Norway and Sweden flying at the door of Lerwick town hall

The Ambassadors of Norway and Sweden to the UK will attended a civic dinner at Lerwick town hall this evening, the first civic event to be held there since the start of the pandemic. 

Norwegian Ambassador, His Excellency Wegger Chr. Strømmen and Swedish Ambassador, His Excellency Torbjörn Sohlström, will be accompanied by a small group of specially invited guests, including Norwegian Consul David Windmill.

Mr Bell said: “Shetland has well-known historical and cultural connections to our Scandinavian neighbours. I look forward to our discussions and to reaffirming the long standing alliance between our communities.”

An interview with the VIP visitors will appear in this week’s Shetland Times.

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.