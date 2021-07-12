Nordic Ambassadors visit Shetland

The flags of Norway and Sweden flying at the door of Lerwick town hall

The Ambassadors of Norway and Sweden to the UK will attended a civic dinner at Lerwick town hall this evening, the first civic event to be held there since the start of the pandemic.

Norwegian Ambassador, His Excellency Wegger Chr. Strømmen and Swedish Ambassador, His Excellency Torbjörn Sohlström, will be accompanied by a small group of specially invited guests, including Norwegian Consul David Windmill.

Mr Bell said: “Shetland has well-known historical and cultural connections to our Scandinavian neighbours. I look forward to our discussions and to reaffirming the long standing alliance between our communities.”

An interview with the VIP visitors will appear in this week’s Shetland Times.