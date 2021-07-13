Boaty McBoatface to be launched from isles in decommissioning project

Boaty McBoatface is making a visit to the isles.

It was an internet joke that the world took to heart, but it now appears that Boaty McBoatface will actually be visiting the isles shores.

A robot submarine bearing the name will be launched from Shetland as part of a decommissioning project.

The name Boaty McBoatface came into the cultural lexicon after it surged to the top of a poll to name a new polar research vessel for the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) in 2016.

But the NERC decided instead to call the ship the RRS Sir David Attenborough.

As a compromise in the face of public outcry, the NERC agreed to name one of its remotely controlled submarines Boaty McBoatface instead.

Now that submarine is set to pay a visit to the isles as part of a project which will see it travel to three BP decommissioning sites around Shetland.

Boaty McBoatface will carry out environmental assessments at each site before returning to shore around 10 days later with detailed information onboard.