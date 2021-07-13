Eight new Covid cases recorded in one day

Shetland has recorded a further eight Covid cases today (Tuesday).

That takes the isles total since Saturday to 16 cases.

NHS Shetland said cases continue to be people with mild symptoms of the illness, or those who have been contact traced.

Often there has been a link to travel south, the health board said, but they added this was not clear for everyone so there was some asymptomatic spread among the community.

Interim public health director Susan Laidlaw said it was inevitable as restrictions ease and people mix more frequently in bigger groups that the number of cases will continue to increase.

“Although most of the spread to contacts is within household and family settings we are still seeing spread to others, especially through social gatherings.

“I think vaccination is helping to limit the numbers to some extent but of course there are people, including children, who are not vaccinated.

“People who are vaccinated can and do still get infected, but it does help prevent serious illness.”