Isle Eat plan to open cafe in Yell

The owner of a mobile gourmet takeaway trailer is set to open a new cafe at the Gutcher Ferry Terminal in Yell.

Isle Eat, owned by former chef Brian Kennedy, only started late last year but has already gained a growing reputation for its range of street foods.

He has now announced that he will soon be opening an Isle Eat Cafe in Yell, which will initially serve breakfasts, snacks and lunches.

After starting up in October 2020, Isle Eat upgraded its mobile trailer earlier this year after a successful start.

The trailer is mainly based out of Brae, but moves around to different bases.